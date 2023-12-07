WhichCar
2015 Fiat 500X Cross Plus 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2015 Fiat 500X Cross Plus 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2015 Fiat 500X Cross Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 163 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1612 mm
Length 4248 mm
Width 1796 mm
Kerb Weight 1405 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 133 g/km
CO2 Urban 197 g/km
CO2 Combined 157 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Zfa334000@P000011
Country Manufactured Italy