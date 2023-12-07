WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Fiat
  3. Scudo
  4. Lwb

2015 Fiat Scudo Lwb My13 2.0L Diesel 5D Van

8aa61712/2015 fiat scudo lwb 2 0l diesel 5d van 05ba018c
2015 Fiat Scudo Lwb My13 2.0L Diesel 5D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2015 Fiat Scudo Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Fiat News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1562 mm
Tracking Rear 1596 mm
Ground Clearance 149 mm
Wheelbase 3122 mm
Height 1942 mm
Length 5132 mm
Width 1895 mm
Kerb Weight 1730 kg
Gcm 4882 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2932 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1950 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 196 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 196 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side On B-Pillar
VIN Number Zfa27000000000001
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Italy