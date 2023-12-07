Specifications for the 2015 Ford Falcon Fg X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Ford Falcon Fg X 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1583 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1598 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2838 mm
|Height
|1453 mm
|Length
|4955 mm
|Width
|1869 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1704 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|213 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|213 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|391 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgsw8R12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Engine Immobiliser
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $385
- Tow Pack - $550