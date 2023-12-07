WhichCar
2015 Ford Falcon Xr6 (Lpi) Fg X 4.0L Gas C/Chas

a20a174d/2015 ford falcon xr6 lpi 4 0l gas cchas 05b1018c
2015 Ford Falcon Xr6 (Lpi) Fg X 4.0L Gas C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Gas
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2015 Ford Falcon Xr6 (Lpi). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1583 mm
Tracking Rear 1583 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 3104 mm
Height 1499 mm
Length 5394 mm
Width 1897 mm
Kerb Weight 1620 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2325 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 705 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 92 L
Fuel Gas
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 226 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Liquid Petroleum Gas
Fuel Economy City 13.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 226 g/km

Engine
Engine Lpg
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 409 Nm
Makimum Power 198 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgcm8R12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia