Specifications for the 2015 Ford Fiesta St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Ford Fiesta St Wz 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2489 mm
|Height
|1495 mm
|Length
|3975 mm
|Width
|1709 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1172 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|145 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|117 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|193 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|145 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|134 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Cxxgakc%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System