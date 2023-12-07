WhichCar
2015 Ford Fiesta St Wz 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2015 Ford Fiesta St Wz 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2015 Ford Fiesta St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2489 mm
Height 1495 mm
Length 3975 mm
Width 1709 mm
Kerb Weight 1172 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 145 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 117 g/km
CO2 Urban 193 g/km
CO2 Combined 145 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 134 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/40 R17
Rear Tyre 205/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Cxxgakc%$12345
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany