Specifications for the 2015 Ford Focus Titanium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Ford Focus Titanium Lw Mk2 My14 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2648 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|4534 mm
|Width
|1823 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1436 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|465 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|156 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4450
|Maxiumum Torque
|202 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Lxxgcbl%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Sports Executive Pack - $1,200