Specifications for the 2015 Ford Focus Trend. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Ford Focus Trend Lz 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2648 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4360 mm
|Width
|1823 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|111 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|174 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|134 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mpb?Xxmxb?Be00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Convenience Pack - $300
- Metallic Paint - $450