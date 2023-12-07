WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Mondeo
  4. Lx Tdci

2015 Ford Mondeo Lx Tdci Mc 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2015 Ford Mondeo Lx Tdci Mc 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Ford Mondeo Lx Tdci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Mondeo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1595 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1500 mm
Length 4778 mm
Width 1886 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 157 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R16
Rear Tyre 215/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Exxgbbe%$12345
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Belgium