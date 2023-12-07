Specifications for the 2015 Ford Mondeo Titanium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Ford Mondeo Titanium Md 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1599 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1595 mm
|Ground Clearance
|128 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1482 mm
|Length
|4871 mm
|Width
|1852 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1690 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2230 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|197 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|197 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2300
|Maxiumum Torque
|345 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Wf0Exxwpce%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- Heated Rear Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sunroof
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint