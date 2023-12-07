Specifications for the 2015 Ford Mondeo Zetec. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Ford Mondeo Zetec Mc 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1595 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1512 mm
|Length
|4830 mm
|Width
|1886 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1570 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|227 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|227 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|208 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Gxxgbbg%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System