Specifications for the 2015 Ford Territory Tx (RWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Ford Territory Tx (RWD) Sz Mk2 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1626 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1597 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2843 mm
|Height
|1716 mm
|Length
|4883 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1967 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|241 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|241 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|391 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgat5R12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Flip/Folding key
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $385
- Tow Pack - $550
- Third Row Seats - $2,500