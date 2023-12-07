WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Transit Custom
  4. 290S (Swb)

2015 Ford Transit Custom 290S (Swb) Vn 2.2L Diesel 3D Van

1d9e1beb/2015 ford transit custom 290s swb 2 2l diesel 3d van 05fc0199
2015 Ford Transit Custom 290S (Swb) Vn 2.2L Diesel 3D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2015 Ford Transit Custom 290S (Swb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Transit Custom News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1736 mm
Tracking Rear 1720 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1976 mm
Length 4972 mm
Width 2032 mm
Kerb Weight 1665 kg
Gcm 4900 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2900 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1235 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 95 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 186 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1450
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R15
Rear Tyre 215/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wf0Yxxttgydc00001
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Turkey

Current Ford Transit Custom pricing and specs

340L (Lwb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $52,390
340S (Swb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $50,390
340L Dciv (Lwb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $55,390
Trend (Swb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $56,590
Trend (Lwb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $57,590
Sport Dciv (Lwb) Dual Cab Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $62,990
Sport (Swb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $59,990