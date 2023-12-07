Specifications for the 2015 Foton Tunland (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Foton Tunland (4X4) P201 My14 2.8L Diesel C/Chas Tray
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|Wheelbase
|3115 mm
|Height
|1935 mm
|Length
|5433 mm
|Width
|1915 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1855 kg
|Gcm
|5410 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2910 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1055 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|219 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Lvav2?$%@&Xxxxxx1
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Current Foton Tunland pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$31,300
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$22,000
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$23,800
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$26,100
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$28,700
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$34,990