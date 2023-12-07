WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Great Wall
  3. X200
  4. (4X4)

2015 Great Wall X200 (4X4) Cc6461Ky My11 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

0da7183e/2015 great wall x200 4x4 2 0l diesel 4d wagon 05940183
2015 Great Wall X200 (4X4) Cc6461Ky My11 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Great Wall X200 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Great Wall X200 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1735 mm
Length 4649 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1890 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2550 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 660 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 240 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 240 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Lgwffea5*&B000111
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured China