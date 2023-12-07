Specifications for the 2015 Great Wall X200 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Great Wall X200 (4X4) Cc6461Ky My11 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1735 mm
|Length
|4649 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1890 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|660 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|240 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|240 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lgwffea5*&B000111
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera