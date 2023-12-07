Specifications for the 2015 Holden Astra Gtc Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Holden Astra Gtc Sport Pj My16 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1584 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1588 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2695 mm
|Height
|1482 mm
|Length
|4466 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1460 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|181 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|181 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|1650
|Maxiumum Torque
|260 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|W0Lpe2Es3Fg000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Poland
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550