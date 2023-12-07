WhichCar
2015 Holden Astra Gtc Sport Pj My16 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2015 Holden Astra Gtc Sport Pj My16 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2015 Holden Astra Gtc Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1584 mm
Tracking Rear 1588 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2695 mm
Height 1482 mm
Length 4466 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1460 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 181 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 181 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4750
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 260 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R19
Rear Tyre 235/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar, Watt Linkage

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
VIN Number W0Lpe2Es3Fg000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Poland