WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Ix35
  4. Elite (AWD)

2015 Hyundai Ix35 Elite (AWD) Lm Series Ii 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

93971a2f/2015 hyundai ix35 elite awd 2 0l diesel 4d wagon 050b0164
2015 Hyundai Ix35 Elite (AWD) Lm Series Ii 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2015 Hyundai Ix35 Elite (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai Ix35 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1650 mm
Length 4410 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1706 kg
Gcm 3770 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 464 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 189 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 189 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 392 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R17
Rear Tyre 225/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhjs81Vsdu123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Korea