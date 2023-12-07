WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Optima
  4. Sli

2015 Kia Optima Sli Tf My15 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2015 Kia Optima Sli Tf My15 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Kia Optima Sli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Kia Optima News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1591 mm
Tracking Rear 1591 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2795 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4845 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1475 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2030 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 555 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 189 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 189 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 148 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knagl412Ma5123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Korea