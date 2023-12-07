Specifications for the 2015 Kia Pro Cee`d GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Kia Pro Cee`d GT Jd My15 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1553 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4310 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1359 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1850 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|390 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|171 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|265 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|7000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Plate Inside Of Toolbox Lid
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|U5Yh*314L*L000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Racing Sports Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $595
- Satellite Navigation - $1,500