2015 Kia Pro Cee`d GT-Tech Jd My15 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2015 Kia Pro Cee`d GT-Tech Jd My15 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Kia Pro Cee`d GT-Tech. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1553 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4310 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1359 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1850 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 390 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 171 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 171 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 265 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 7000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Plate Inside Of Toolbox Lid
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number U5Yh*314L*L000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Korea