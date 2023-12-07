WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Rondo
  4. Platinum

2015 Kia Rondo Platinum Rp My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2015 Kia Rondo Platinum Rp My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2015 Kia Rondo Platinum. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Kia Rondo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 151 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1610 mm
Length 4525 mm
Width 1805 mm
Kerb Weight 1546 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 740 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 620 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 184 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 213 Nm
Makimum Power 122 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knahu813Ld7000011
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Korea