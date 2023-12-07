WhichCar
2015 Kia Rondo Sli Rp My15 1.7L Diesel 4D Wagon

2015 Kia Rondo Sli Rp My15 1.7L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2015 Kia Rondo Sli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1573 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 151 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1610 mm
Length 4525 mm
Width 1805 mm
Kerb Weight 1652 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2270 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 620 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 170 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 170 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knahu818Md7000011
Country Manufactured Korea