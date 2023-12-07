WhichCar
2015 Lamborghini Aventador Lp700 834 My15 6.5L Petrol 2D Roadster

2015 Lamborghini Aventador Lp700 834 My15 6.5L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Lp700. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1720 mm
Tracking Rear 1700 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1136 mm
Length 4780 mm
Width 2030 mm
Kerb Weight 1690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 398 g/km
Green House 1.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 17.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 398 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 8250
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 690 Nm
Makimum Power 515 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 335/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 12X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Floor
VIN Number Zhwec147Xcla00001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Lamborghini Aventador pricing and specs

