Specifications for the 2015 Lexus Ct 200H. Hybrid F Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Lexus Ct 200H. Hybrid F Sport Zwa10R My15 1.8L Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4320 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1790 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|95 g/km
|Green House
|9
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|95 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|93 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|95 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|142 Nm
|Makimum Power
|73 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Upper Pass Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthkd5Bh902123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Power front seat Driver
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Enhancement Pack 1 - $2,500
- Enhancement Pack 2 - $6,500