Specifications for the 2015 Lexus Gs350 F Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Lexus Gs350 F Sport Grl10R My15 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1455 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1740 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2190 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|232 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|232 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|378 Nm
|Makimum Power
|233 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jthbe5Bl905123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Analogue Clock
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Enhancement Pack - $3,077