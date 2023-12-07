Specifications for the 2015 Lexus Is250C Sports Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Lexus Is250C Sports Luxury Gse20R My13 2.5L Petrol 2D Convertible
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2730 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|4635 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2075 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|345 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|219 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|252 Nm
|Makimum Power
|153 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|VIN Number
|Jthfk252202123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights