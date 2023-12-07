WhichCar
2015 Lexus Is250C Sports Luxury Gse20R My13 2.5L Petrol 2D Convertible

2015 Lexus Is250C Sports Luxury Gse20R My13 2.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Lexus Is250C Sports Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1415 mm
Length 4635 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1710 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2075 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 345 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 219 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 252 Nm
Makimum Power 153 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
VIN Number Jthfk252202123456
Country Manufactured Japan