Specifications for the 2015 Lexus Is300H Sports Luxury Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Lexus Is300H Sports Luxury Hybrid Ave30R My16 2.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4665 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|113 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|113 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthbh5D2405000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Airbag - Pedestrian
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,500