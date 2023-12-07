WhichCar
2015 Lotus Elise Club Racer My15 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster

2015 Lotus Elise Club Racer My15 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Lotus Elise Club Racer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1457 mm
Tracking Rear 1506 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2300 mm
Height 1117 mm
Length 3785 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 852 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/55 R16
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 5.5X16
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Sccyc111%&H@00011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

