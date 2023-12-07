Specifications for the 2015 Maserati Ghibli M157 My16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Maserati Ghibli M157 My16 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1635 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1653 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2998 mm
|Height
|1461 mm
|Length
|4971 mm
|Width
|1945 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1810 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|207 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|207 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|243 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zamrs57D001000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Current Maserati Ghibli pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$143,400
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$171,600
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$254,400
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$136,300
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$163,100
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$241,900
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$157,600
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$188,600
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$279,600