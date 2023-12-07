Specifications for the 2015 Maserati Granturismo Sport Mc. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Maserati Granturismo Sport Mc My13 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Sequential Manu
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1586 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2942 mm
|Height
|1353 mm
|Length
|4881 mm
|Width
|1915 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2180 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|86 L
|CO2 Emissions
|385 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|16.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|385 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|4750
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|338 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zamgh45D080123456
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Performance Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
