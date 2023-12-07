Specifications for the 2015 Maserati Quattroporte Turbo Diesel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Maserati Quattroporte Turbo Diesel M156 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1647 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|3171 mm
|Height
|1476 mm
|Length
|5262 mm
|Width
|1948 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1885 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|163 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|163 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|202 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Door Aperture
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zampp56D001234567
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
