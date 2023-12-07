Specifications for the 2015 Mazda 3 Sp25 Safety. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mazda 3 Sp25 Safety Bm My15 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1455 mm
|Length
|4460 mm
|Width
|1795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1339 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|116 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|190 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|143 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|138 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jm0Bm547810123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Safety Pack - $1,500
Current Mazda 3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G20 Pure 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,400
|G20 Pure 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,400
|G20 Evolve 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$30,900
|G20 Evolve 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$30,900
|G20 Touring 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$33,500
|G20 Touring 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$33,500
|G25 Astina 5D Hatchback
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$41,000
|G25 Astina 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$41,000
|G25 Evolve Speed 5D Hatchback
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$33,500
|G25 Evolve Speed 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$33,500
|G25 Evolve Speed Vision 5D Hatchback
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$35,400
|G25 Evolve Speed Vision 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$35,400
|G25 GT 5D Hatchback
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,200
|G25 GT 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,200
|G20 Evolve Vision 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$32,800
|G20 Evolve Vision 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$32,800
|G25 GT Vision 5D Hatchback
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,700
|G25 GT Vision 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,700
|G20 Pure Vision 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$31,300
|G20 Pure Vision 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$31,300
|G20 Touring Vision 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$35,400
|G20 Touring Vision 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$35,400
