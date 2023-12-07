Specifications for the 2015 Mazda BT-50 Xt (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mazda BT-50 Xt (4X4) My13 3.2L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|232 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1815 mm
|Length
|5373 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2044 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1156 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|246 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|246 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mm0Up0Y#$00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Foot Rest
- Diff Locks
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Low Fuel Warning
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tinted Windows
Current Mazda BT-50 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$62,660
|GT (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,260
|GT (4X4) Standard Tray Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,153
|Thunder (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,095
|Xtr (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,540
|Xtr (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,880
|Xtr (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,280
|Xtr (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$56,780
|Xtr (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,773
|Xs (4X2) C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$35,520
|Speed (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$68,690
|Xs (4X2) Standard Tray C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,883
|Xt (4X2) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,520
|Xt (4X2) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$42,020
|Xt (4X2) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$46,060
|Xt (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$47,460
|Xt (4X4) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,520
|Xt (4X4) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$47,020
|Xt (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,830
|Xt (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$51,330
|Xt (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$55,230
|Xt (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$52,730
|Xt (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,020
|Xt (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$43,520
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$41,883
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$45,103
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$48,953
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,383
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,883
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,603
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$50,103
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$56,723
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,223