Specifications for the 2015 Mazda MX-5 25Th Anniversary L.e.. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mazda MX-5 25Th Anniversary L.e. Nc 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Activemati
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1495 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2330 mm
|Height
|1255 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1169 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6700
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|188 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jm0Nc30F100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Side Front AirBags
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Current Mazda MX-5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G20 Rf GT Blk Roof T/Cotta Lth 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$54,800
|G20 Rf 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$46,250
|G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$50,140
|G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$48,640
|G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$53,800
|G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$52,300
|G20 Rf GT Rs 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$55,300
|G20 Roadster 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$41,520
|G20 Roadster GT Rs 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$51,640
|G20 Rf GT Blk Roof T/Cotta Lth 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$54,000
|G20 Rf 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$44,900
|G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,600
|G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$47,200
|G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$53,000
|G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$51,500
|G20 Rf GT Rs 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$54,500
|G20 Roadster 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$40,300
|G20 Roadster GT Rs 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$50,100