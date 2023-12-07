WhichCar
2015 McLaren Mp4-12C 3.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

2015 McLaren Mp4-12C 3.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 McLaren Mp4-12C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1656 mm
Tracking Rear 1583 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1199 mm
Length 4509 mm
Width 1908 mm
Kerb Weight 1384 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 279 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 279 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 7500
Torque RPM 7000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 460 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 305/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 11.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor Behind Driver Seat
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Sbm11Aaf8Aw99Pp17
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany