WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-AMG
  3. GT
  4. S

2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S 190 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S 190 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-AMG GT News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1680 mm
Tracking Rear 1651 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1288 mm
Length 4563 mm
Width 1939 mm
Kerb Weight 1645 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1890 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 245 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 219 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R19
Rear Tyre 295/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 11X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd1903782*000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG GT pricing and specs

C 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $330,800
C 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $356,300
Night Edition 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $285,300
R 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $362,100
C 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $310,400