WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-AMG
  3. S63
  4. 217 My16

2015 Mercedes-AMG S63 217 My16 5.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

2015 Mercedes-AMG S63 217 My16 5.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-AMG S63 217 My16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-AMG News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1629 mm
Tracking Rear 1643 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2945 mm
Height 1424 mm
Length 5044 mm
Width 1913 mm
Kerb Weight 2039 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2535 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 239 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 239 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 430 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R20
Rear Tyre 285/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs
Rear Suspension Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2173772A000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany