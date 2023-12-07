WhichCar
2015 Mercedes-Benz B200 Cdi Edition Start 246 My14 1.8L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2015 Mercedes-Benz B200 Cdi Edition Start 246 My14 1.8L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz B200 Cdi Edition Start. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1534 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1558 mm
Length 4466 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1431 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 122 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 122 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2462012J000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany