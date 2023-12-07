WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. C250
  4. D

2015 Mercedes-Benz C250 D 205 My16 2.1L Diesel 4D Sedan

2015 Mercedes-Benz C250 D 205 My16 2.1L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C250 D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz C250 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1588 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1442 mm
Length 4686 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1585 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 116 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 116 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2050082*000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured South Africa