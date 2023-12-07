WhichCar
2015 Mercedes-Benz Cls 63 Amg S 218 My15 5.5L Petrol 4D Coupe

2015 Mercedes-Benz Cls 63 Amg S 218 My15 5.5L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Cls 63 Amg S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1625 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1421 mm
Length 4996 mm
Width 1881 mm
Kerb Weight 1870 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2415 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 233 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km
CO2 Combined 233 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 430 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R19
Front Rim Size 9.0X19
Rear Rim Size 10.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2183752A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany