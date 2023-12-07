WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E300
  4. Bluetec Hybrid

2015 Mercedes-Benz E300 Bluetec Hybrid 212 My15 Upgrade 2.1L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2015 Mercedes-Benz E300 Bluetec Hybrid 212 My15 Upgrade 2.1L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E300 Bluetec Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz E300 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1599 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4985 mm
Width 1873 mm
Kerb Weight 1845 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2430 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Hybrid
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 113 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 113 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 275/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2120982A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz E300 pricing and specs

E (Hybrid) 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $129,575