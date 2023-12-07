WhichCar
2015 Mercedes-Benz Gl 63 Amg X166 My15 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2015 Mercedes-Benz Gl 63 Amg X166 My15 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Gl 63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1668 mm
Tracking Rear 1671 mm
Ground Clearance 198 mm
Wheelbase 3075 mm
Height 1947 mm
Length 5240 mm
Width 1982 mm
Kerb Weight 2519 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3265 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 731 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 288 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 288 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 760 Nm
Makimum Power 410 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 295/40 R21
Rear Tyre 295/40 R21
Front Rim Size 10X21
Rear Rim Size 10X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc1668742A000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America