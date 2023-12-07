Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Gle 400. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mercedes-Benz Gle 400 166 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1643 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|206 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1802 mm
|Length
|4824 mm
|Width
|1935 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2130 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3265 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|770 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|217 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|217 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdc1660562A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Active Curve System - $5,500
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $3,900
- Air Suspension - $3,300
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,500
- Exclusive Pack - $11,900
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Metallic Paint Special - $3,200
- Off Road Group - $3,350
- Power Door Closing - $1,350
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $2,300
- Sport Seats - $2,900
- Sound System with 13 Speakers - $9,500
- Television - $1,200
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,400
