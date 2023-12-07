WhichCar
2015 Mercedes-Benz Gle 500 166 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

72c71a06/2015 mercedes benz gle 500 4 7l petrol 4d wagon 05bc018e
2015 Mercedes-Benz Gle 500 166 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Gle 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1651 mm
Tracking Rear 1654 mm
Ground Clearance 183 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1768 mm
Length 4824 mm
Width 1935 mm
Kerb Weight 2235 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3265 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 715 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 258 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km
CO2 Combined 258 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 320 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/40 R21
Rear Tyre 265/40 R21
Front Rim Size 9X21
Rear Rim Size 9X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc1660732A000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

