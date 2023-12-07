Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S500 Edition 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mercedes-Benz S500 Edition 1 217 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1632 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2945 mm
|Height
|1422 mm
|Length
|5027 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1989 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2585 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|595 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|335 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2173822A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exclusive Pack
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Night View Assist
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $6,500
- Comfort Seats Front - $3,875
- Front Seat Entertainment Package - $2,200
- Heated Rear Seats - $2,050
- Head Up Display - $2,300
- Metallic Paint Special - $6,375
- Sound System with 24 Speakers - $9,900
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $725