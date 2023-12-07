Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 Amg Edition 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 Amg Edition 1 217 5.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1629 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1643 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2945 mm
|Height
|1424 mm
|Length
|5044 mm
|Width
|1913 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2039 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2535 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|430 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2173772A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Night View Assist
- Park Assist
- Power Door Closing
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Performance Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim