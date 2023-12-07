Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sl 400 Mille Miglia 417. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sl 400 Mille Miglia 417 R231 My16 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1521 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2585 mm
|Height
|1316 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1877 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1730 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2110 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|380 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|181 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|181 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Behind Driver On Cross Member
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2314652*000001
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rollover Protection System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Active Body Control Suspension - $8,700
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $7,075
- Comfort Seats Front - $4,000
- Metallic Paint Special - $8,875
- Night View Assist - $4,825
- Power Sunroof - $1,700
- Premium Sound System - $11,825