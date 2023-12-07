WhichCar
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sl 63 Amg R231 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sl 63 Amg R231 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sl 63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1521 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2585 mm
Height 1316 mm
Length 4640 mm
Width 1877 mm
Kerb Weight 1811 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 380 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 235 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 235 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 395 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R19
Front Rim Size 9.0X19
Rear Rim Size 10X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2314742F000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany