2015 Mercedes-Benz Sl600 L 222 My16 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sl600 L 222 My16 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sl600 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1614 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 3165 mm
Height 1496 mm
Length 5246 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 2225 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2730 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 715 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 264 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 264 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4900
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 830 Nm
Makimum Power 390 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 275/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2211762*000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany