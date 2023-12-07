WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Valente

2015 Mercedes-Benz Valente 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

2015 Mercedes-Benz Valente 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 8
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Valente. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Valente News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 149 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1875 mm
Length 4993 mm
Width 1901 mm
Kerb Weight 2155 kg
Gcm 5440 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 895 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 216 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 216 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wdf63970323000001
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Spain