2015 Mercedes-Benz Vito 110Cdi Swb My14 2.1L Diesel 4D Van

24d51bb7/2015 mercedes benz vito 110cdi swb 2 1l diesel 4d van 05710179
2015 Mercedes-Benz Vito 110Cdi Swb My14 2.1L Diesel 4D Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Vito 110Cdi Swb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1901 mm
Length 4748 mm
Width 1901 mm
Kerb Weight 1660 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2940 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1110 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 203 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 203 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wdf63960123000001
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Spain

